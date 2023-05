Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 29 April 2023

NPR's Scott Simon takes a moment to remember singer and activist Harry Belafonte, who died this week at the age of 96.

(Image credit: Alan Meek/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/04/29/1172861636/opinion-harry-belafontes-voice-will-live-on