Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 29 April 2023 12:15 Hits: 4

Mo Willems' picture book Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! turns 20 this month. To mark the anniversary, Willems and Renee Fleming presented the pigeon's story in an opera at the Kennedy Center.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/04/29/1172894608/mo-willems-bossy-pigeon-makes-his-operatic-debut