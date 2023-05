Articles

Published on Saturday, 29 April 2023

Opera Ebony was formed when opportunities for Black singers were few and far between. The company celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, but may not survive its 81-year-old founder.

(Image credit: Opera Ebony)

