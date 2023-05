Articles

Published on Friday, 28 April 2023

Green is widely considered one of the greatest pop singers ever. In 1973, he constructed this superb nine-song album for Hi Records in Memphis, in close collaboration with co-producer Willie Mitchell.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/04/28/1172476518/al-greens-landmark-r-b-album-call-me-turns-50