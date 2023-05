Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 28 April 2023 20:22 Hits: 5

On his debut album, Sea/Sons, Abraham Alexander reflects on his upbringing as the son of Nigerian immigrants in Greece and the family's eventual journey to settle in the U.S.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/04/28/1172836565/on-debut-album-abraham-alexander-finds-solace-in-vulnerability