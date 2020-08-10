Making Whipped Coffee at Home is Simple and Fun

Articles

Published on Monday, 10 August 2020

This whipped coffee recipe is simple and delicious. It is made by blending together 3 common ingredients and makes for a great morning treat.

Anyone who knows me knows I love coffee. Hot. cold, dark, light, black, with cream, it really doesn’t matter. I drink a lot of coffee! So when I saw an ad for whipped coffee I knew I had to try it. Turns out, it is very simple and has just a few ingredients.

Whipped Coffee Recipe

Here is the basic whipped coffee recipe. We’ll talk about variations in just a bit.

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons instant coffee

2 Tablespoons organic cane sugar (see sugar alternatives below)

and 2 Tablespoons hot water

Wait! That’s it? Yep, this is all you need to make a rich, thick foam that can be used in a number of ways.

Instructions

Add all of these ingredients to a small bowl and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Transfer to a deeper bowl and start blending. At first, it’ll look like you’re just chasing the water around. Then it will start to form foam. Keep blending until it gets to the consistency that you want. You can make it slightly foamy or whip until it forms stiff peaks. It’s that easy. You can then spoon it onto the top of warm milk, put it into piping bags and top cupcakes, freeze it to make a gelato type treat, or eat it as it is. The possibilities are endless!

Flavored Whipped Coffee

Of course, you can! Add a few drops of hazelnut extract (or syrup), or use vanilla sugar instead of regular sugar, or make some funky flavors by adding peach or pear juice instead of water. Just remember to keep the proportions the same, replacing all or part of one thing with another.

Instant Coffee Alternatives

Brewed Coffee/Espresso

Not a lot of people have instant coffee, but you can still make it a slightly different way. Use a very finely ground coffee, like for espresso. Put some (how much depends on your taste, but a tablespoon or so usually works) coffee in a pour-over filter and pour a small amount of hot water over the grounds. Use 2 Tablespoons of this liquid instead of the instant coffee and water. You may need to adjust the amounts to fit your whipped coffee tastes.

DIY Instant Coffee

Making your own instant coffee is tough at best. Instant coffee is usually made by spraying a very fine mist of coffee into a chamber with dry heated air. The droplets form a powder as they hit the air and collect at the bottom of the chamber.

Or coffee is put into a freeze-drying machine to drive all the moisture off of it. Both of these methods are costly for most people. I took a slightly different approach. I made coffee syrup by simmering coffee on the stove until it was thicker than normal. You can refrigerate this and use it little by little, adding the concentrate to hot water for a quick cup of coffee. I use it for whipped coffee and it works great. Just use 3 tablespoons of concentrate. This will make up for the instant coffee and water portion. Again, you may need to adjust for taste.

Sugar-Free Whipped Coffee

You can certainly use a sugar alternative such as stevia or monk fruit in your whipped coffee. You’ll need to figure out the equivalent proportions. Typically, you’ll use less than a teaspoon of stevia and about the same of monk fruit. Again, trust your taste buds. Use more or less depending on what you like. Other ingredients like maple syrup and simple syrups can be treated the same way as a coffee concentrate.

Did you try this whipped coffee recipe? How did you like it?

Making Whipped Coffee at Home is Simple and Fun was written by Debra Maslowski.

Read more https://www.diynatural.com/whipped-coffee/