Why Is My Well Pump Short Cycling?

Your well pump is an essential piece of kit that is often overlooked until something goes wrong with it. Unless you want to draw water by hand you’ll need to fix or replace it quickly. In order to know the difference, you need to know a few facts about your pump, such as why it is short cycling. Then, you’ll know when to repair it and when to find new mine dewatering pumps from a professional supplier. What Is Short Cycling In essence, your pump is turning on and off frequently. Usually, it will turn on when you operate a faucet, telling it water is needed. As soon as the faucet is shut off, the pump switches off. However, if you turn the faucet on and the water comes out intermittently, your pump is short cycling. What Causes Short Cycling The most common cause of short cycling is air, specifically a lack of air in the water pressure tank. This is exceptionally common in older tanks that don’t have bladders. Take a look at the condensation line in your pump, ...

