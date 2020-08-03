Simple and Effective DIY Toilet Tank Cleaner Recipe

Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 10:00 Hits: 6

Use this simple DIY toilet tank cleaner to clean your tank biannually. It extends the life of your toilet, and you control what goes into your septic tank!

You may not look into your toilet tank very often. I know I never did until someone asked me to come up with a cleaner for it. Mine was rusty and dirty looking. I did not want to harm the pipes or septic tank with harsh cleaners, so this natural solution works great.

Why You Should Clean Your Toilet Tank

I wrote about DIY toilet bombs before. And you should definitely make and use them to clean your toilet bowl. But don’t stop at the bowl, the tank needs periodic cleaning too!

Did you know that many plumbers actually recommend cleaning your toilet tank at least twice per year? Debris and other buildup in a toilet tank can lead to erosion of the toilet components, and affect the use and lifespan of your toilet. Furthermore, if you have a rarely used toilet somewhere in your house, the standing water in the tank can harbor mold and bacteria. A dirty toilet tank may also cause odors to permeate the bathroom.

Cleaning the tank a few times per year with these natural DIY toilet tank cleaner tablets will prevent these issues and keep your bathroom fresh.

Natural DIY Toilet Tank Cleaner Tablets

The easiest way to make a DIY toilet tank cleaner is to start with a bath bomb recipe. One part citric acid to two parts baking soda. Add some liquid soap and essential oil and you’re on your way.

Ingredients

Directions

To make the DIY toilet tank cleaner tablets, mix the citric acid and baking soda in a glass or stainless steel dish. Add the essential oil and mix well. Add the liquid soap slowly while mixing. Note: Stop adding soap if the mixture gets too wet and begins growing. The mixture should be just wet enough to hold together in a clump when squeezed in your hand. Add a tiny bit more soap if needed until the mixture holds its shape when squeezed.) Stir until mixed thoroughly. Fill small silicone molds (about a tablespoon or so) with the mixture and pack well. Allow drying for 12-24 hours. Pop out of the molds and dry over a few days. When thoroughly dry, store in a quart jar with a tight-fitting lid. It is important to keep them very dry.

Using Your DIY Cleaning Tablets

You’ll simply drop one of the tablets into the back of the toilet tank and wait. The fizzing action of the tablet, like their bath bomb cousins, will go on for a few minutes. After the fizzing is done, leave the tank alone for about 15 minutes. If stains and debris remain, you can scrub the tank with your toilet brush until clean. (Depending on the state of your tank, you may need more than one tablet.) Flush the toilet and you’re done!

It was once thought that the citric acid was too harsh for household pipes, but now it’s known that the baking soda neutralizes the acid to a harmless level. It will not harm pipes or your septic tank. The essential oils will kill any germs and your tank will be clean and disinfected.

Have you tried natural cleaners for the back of your toilet tank? Tell us what you think!

*******

Simple and Effective DIY Toilet Tank Cleaner Recipe was written by Debra Maslowski.

Read more https://www.diynatural.com/diy-toilet-tank-cleaner/