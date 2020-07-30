Refrigerator Pickles: Easy Way To Pickle Cucumbers

Category: Ripples Hits: 6
Learn how to pickle cucumbers the simple way so you can make the best dill refrigerator pickles you’ve ever had. I promise they’ll be a big hit with everyone!
It’s no secret that many things from your own kitchen are more flavorful, healthful, and nutrient-dense than store-bought. Pickles are no exception.
Since we began pickling our own cucumbers, store-bought pickles seem so limp, soggy, artificially colored, and unappealing. You read that right – artificially colored. Certain brands of pickles have added yellow #5 to give their sickly-colored (translation: not so fresh) pickles a little color boost. With all we know about the health implications of food dyes, it’s high time we avoid store-bought and learn how to make our own pickles. This method is so simple, and you will love the outcome!
I didn’t automatically know how to make refrigerator pickles, this recipe was derived from lots of personal taste testing trial and error. Out of all the recipes I’ve tried, this is the best. You don’t need any special equipment – we’re not going to can these pickles. They’re called “refrigerator pickles” because you allow the vinegar and other ingredients to tenderize and flavor the cucumbers with no need for cooking. You end up with crispy, fresh, delicious pickles that have all the raw nutrients intact.
Sometimes we eat our pickles within a few days. We hate to waste the well-seasoned liquid mixture, so when they disappear too quickly we just pack more fresh cucumbers in the existing liquid. We add a touch more vinegar and top off with more water.
Don’t stop with refrigerator pickles! Here are a few other condiments and snacks you can make at home:
Do you have cucumbers or other veggies coming out of your ears? Give this simple pickling recipe a shot, I promise you won’t regret it!
