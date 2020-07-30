Refrigerator Pickles: Easy Way To Pickle Cucumbers

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Learn how to pickle cucumbers the simple way so you can make the best dill refrigerator pickles you’ve ever had. I promise they’ll be a big hit with everyone!

It’s no secret that many things from your own kitchen are more flavorful, healthful, and nutrient-dense than store-bought. Pickles are no exception.

Since we began pickling our own cucumbers, store-bought pickles seem so limp, soggy, artificially colored, and unappealing. You read that right – artificially colored. Certain brands of pickles have added yellow #5 to give their sickly-colored (translation: not so fresh) pickles a little color boost. With all we know about the health implications of food dyes, it’s high time we avoid store-bought and learn how to make our own pickles. This method is so simple, and you will love the outcome!

I didn’t automatically know how to make refrigerator pickles, this recipe was derived from lots of personal taste testing trial and error. Out of all the recipes I’ve tried, this is the best. You don’t need any special equipment – we’re not going to can these pickles. They’re called “refrigerator pickles” because you allow the vinegar and other ingredients to tenderize and flavor the cucumbers with no need for cooking. You end up with crispy, fresh, delicious pickles that have all the raw nutrients intact.

Refrigerator Pickles: Pickle Cucumbers The Simple Way

Learn to pickle cucumbers the simple way so you can make the best dill refrigerator pickles you’ve ever had. I promise they’ll be a big hit with everyone!
Course Condiment, Snack
Cuisine American
Prep Time 10minutes
Cook Time 10minutes
Resting TIme 1day
Total Time 1day20minutes
Servings 20pickles
Calories 5kcal
Author Matt Jabs
Cost $2

Equipment

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Cut pickles into discs, spears, or sandwich slices and add to the jar with all ingredients except the water.
  • Once everything is in the jar, fill to the very top with distilled or filtered water and screw lid on very tightly.
  • Shake the jar up to distribute flavors and leave on your countertop for 12 hours.
  • Shake again and turn upside down for another 12 hours, making sure the lid is screwed on tightly to avoid leakage.
  • After pickles have sat for a total of 24 hours go taste your creation – you won’t believe how good they are!
  • Store in refrigerator and enjoy within a month for maximum freshness.

Video

Notes

Don’t limit yourself to pickle cucumbers, use this recipe with just about any vegetable. We omit the dill and use the recipe for okra, bell peppers, and more. Adjust the spices and be creative because there are so many possibilities.

Nutrition

Serving: 1pickle | Calories: 5kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 263mg | Potassium: 41mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 37IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 5mg | Iron: 1mg

Video for Refrigerator Cucumber Pickles

Sometimes we eat our pickles within a few days. We hate to waste the well-seasoned liquid mixture, so when they disappear too quickly we just pack more fresh cucumbers in the existing liquid. We add a touch more vinegar and top off with more water.

Do you have cucumbers or other veggies coming out of your ears? Give this simple pickling recipe a shot, I promise you won’t regret it!

*******

Refrigerator Pickles: Easy Way To Pickle Cucumbers was written by Matt Jabs.

Read more https://www.diynatural.com/how-to-pickle-cucumbers/

