Refreshing Aloe Vera Face Mask with Peppermint

This simple peppermint and aloe vera face mask soothes and invigorates facial skin, leaving it moisturized and supple. Use it once a week for great skin.

Peppermint and Aloe Vera Face Mask

Peppermint

Last year, I started a patch of peppermint in my garden that has absolutely exploded this year! I’m glad that I planted it in a dedicated spot, where it cant spread because it has a habit of taking over.

I pick a lot of mints and noticed how it gives my hands a lovely cooling feeling after working with it for a while. I love mint in my teas, jellies, and Mojitos, but I had not thought about putting fresh mint in my skincare until a few weeks ago.

As I was stripping the leaves off the stalk, it occurred to me that mint would make a lovely refreshing face mask! Peppermint is naturally cooling and energizing. It also contains menthol, which can help with blemishes and oil production. Also, it’s very easy to work with and super easy to grow. For this recipe, I used my food processor to chop up the mint, but you could also use a mortar and pestle.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a great complimentary ingredient to peppermint as it is naturally soothing. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamins and helps to moisturize and support skin health. It is also wonderful for dry skin, especially when you have been out in the sun!

These two ingredients make an incredibly easy to make a face mask that is both soothing and invigorating. It is so easy and so worth it!

Herbs with this Aloe Vera Face Mask

It’s important to note that this aloe vera face mask recipe does not include essential oils. Peppermint essential oil is far more potent than the herb and does not work well in facial applications.

In fact, for dermal applications Tisserand and Young state a dermal maximum of 5.4% (Essential Oil Safety, 2nd Ed. 2016). For facial applications, a 1% dilution of most essential oils is a typical recommendation, but I don’t recommend using Peppermint essential oil in facial applications as it can be overpowering. The herb or hydrosol works well for facial applications.

Additionally, there are no oil components to this recipe and it is water-based. Essential oils can’t be added to water-based recipes without an emulsifier because oil and water don’t mix. For this recipe, the herb brings the right amount of cooling and invigoration. Sometimes less is more!

Print Aloe Vera Face Mask Recipe This simple peppermint and aloe vera face mask soothes and invigorates facial skin, leaving it moisturized and supple. Use it once a week for great skin. Prep Time 10 minutes Blending Time 5 minutes Total Time 15 minutes Servings 2 people Author Katie Vance Cost $1 Equipment Food Processor

Mortar and pestle

bowl Ingredients 5-6 peppermint leaves

1 medium Aloe Vera leaf (about 6 inches long) Instructions Pick and wash peppermint leaves and place in a food processor

Using a sharp knife, gently filet the skin lengthwise down the aloe vera leaf.

Scoop out the inner gel and add to a food processor

Pulse the food processor until peppermint leaves are roughly chopped and fully incorporated into the aloe. If you don’t have a food processor, you can manually chop the leaves and then grind them in the mortar and pestle. To Use Wash and dry face.

Using clean hands, apply the mask taking care to avoid the eyes

Allow the mask to sit for 10-20 minutes

Using a cool cloth, gently wash off the mask

You can use this as a moisturizer or apply your favorite cream for even more hydration. Notes This mask can be refrigerated for 24 hours, but I would not keep it any longer than that as it does not have a preservative. I actually love to refrigerate mine for several hours before using it. It is lovely and cool and makes an amazing way to end a day in the sun!

How did you like using this aloe vera face mask with Peppermint?

Refreshing Aloe Vera Face Mask with Peppermint was written by Katie Vance.

