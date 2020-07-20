Simple and Zesty Homemade Cocktail Sauce Recipe

Articles

If you’re going to make a shrimp cocktail from scratch then making a homemade cocktail sauce recipe is a MUST. You can’t make the one and buy the other one!

Homemade Shrimp Cocktail Sauce

If you haven’t tried making your own cocktail sauce, you’re missing out. First of all, this recipe is simple, quick, and packed with flavor. Further, the magic is in the freshness of the ingredients and the amounts in the mixture. The ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and the lemon add depth of flavor and a bright punch. And finally, the horseradish brings it all together to give that classic cocktail sauce flavor.

A Simple Recipe

If you’re making a shrimp cocktail for a party or just simply as an appetizer for the family, try making this homemade cocktail sauce. I promise you won’t be disappointed. Never underestimate the power of a simple cocktail sauce to kick off the evening. I promise everyone will rave about it. The beauty is you can make this 5-ingredient sauce in five minutes with ingredients you probably already have in your fridge.

A Multi-use Homemade Cocktail Sauce

Don’t limit yourself to using this on just shrimp!

It also works well with other shellfish and seafood including oysters, crab, and yes, even salmon. It makes a great glaze or a dipping sauce too. Add some mayonnaise and serve it on fried mushrooms, or calamari. I’ve even used it on meatloaf for a different twist. My wife loves it with some tomato juice as a Bloody Mary starter.

Note: Matt likes to mix this homemade cocktail sauce with his tartar sauce to dip fried fish in.

Print Homemade Zesty Cocktail Sauce If you're going to make a shrimp cocktail from scratch then making a homemade cocktail sauce recipe is a MUST. You can't make the one and buy the other one! Prep Time 5 minutes Total Time 5 minutes Servings 12 people Calories 160 kcal Author Frederick Schramm Cost $1 Ingredients ½ cup chili sauce

2 Tbsp prepared horseradish

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp hot sauce (Fred uses Frank's Redhot) Instructions Make your homemade cocktail sauce by mixing all ingredients well in a small mixing bowl.

Be sure to chill at least 1-2 hours, I prefer overnight. Notes Store in an airtight container and this homemade cocktail sauce will keep for a week. Nutrition Serving: 0.5 ounces | Calories: 160 kcal | Carbohydrates: 31 g | Protein: 4 g | Fat: 1 g | Saturated Fat: 1 g | Sodium: 2035 mg | Potassium: 579 mg | Fiber: 9 g | Sugar: 17 g | Vitamin A: 928 IU | Vitamin C: 33 mg | Calcium: 44 mg | Iron: 1 mg

Make It Your Own

Just like all of our recipes, we encourage you to tweak this to fit your flavors.

Fred prefers Frank’s Redhot whereas Matt prefers Siete or Cholula. Perhaps you want to use a garlic chili sauce rather than a plain chili sauce. Some people may prefer vinegar over the lemon juice.

The point is, it’s always best to experiment and make this recipe your own. Especially when you’re dealing with homemade condiments!

Is this your first attempt at making a homemade cocktail sauce? Share any tips you have!

Simple and Zesty Homemade Cocktail Sauce Recipe was written by Frederick Schramm.

