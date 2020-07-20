Simple and Zesty Homemade Cocktail Sauce Recipe

Category: Ripples Hits: 3
If you’re going to make a shrimp cocktail from scratch then making a homemade cocktail sauce recipe is a MUST. You can’t make the one and buy the other one!
If you haven’t tried making your own cocktail sauce, you’re missing out. First of all, this recipe is simple, quick, and packed with flavor. Further, the magic is in the freshness of the ingredients and the amounts in the mixture. The ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and the lemon add depth of flavor and a bright punch. And finally, the horseradish brings it all together to give that classic cocktail sauce flavor.
If you’re making a shrimp cocktail for a party or just simply as an appetizer for the family, try making this homemade cocktail sauce. I promise you won’t be disappointed. Never underestimate the power of a simple cocktail sauce to kick off the evening. I promise everyone will rave about it. The beauty is you can make this 5-ingredient sauce in five minutes with ingredients you probably already have in your fridge.
Don’t limit yourself to using this on just shrimp!
It also works well with other shellfish and seafood including oysters, crab, and yes, even salmon. It makes a great glaze or a dipping sauce too. Add some mayonnaise and serve it on fried mushrooms, or calamari. I’ve even used it on meatloaf for a different twist. My wife loves it with some tomato juice as a Bloody Mary starter.
Note: Matt likes to mix this homemade cocktail sauce with his tartar sauce to dip fried fish in.
Just like all of our recipes, we encourage you to tweak this to fit your flavors.
Fred prefers Frank’s Redhot whereas Matt prefers Siete or Cholula. Perhaps you want to use a garlic chili sauce rather than a plain chili sauce. Some people may prefer vinegar over the lemon juice.
The point is, it’s always best to experiment and make this recipe your own. Especially when you’re dealing with homemade condiments!
Is this your first attempt at making a homemade cocktail sauce? Share any tips you have!
Simple and Zesty Homemade Cocktail Sauce Recipe was written by Frederick Schramm.