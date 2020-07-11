A brief guide to stucco and its benefits

Articles

Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020

Stucco is being widely used for its long-lasting life that comes with minimal maintenance. Stucco siding, since its inception, has been popular among many house owners. No doubt stucco is the best choice for home exteriors, but it is equally essential to know more about the product. This will not only help in better maintenance but will also provide a complete knowledge of the stucco that is being used. The beauty that stucco gives to the exteriors of the house is unbelievable. You can only imagine how jealous your neighbors can be when they see your explicitly beautiful exterior walls. So, what is stucco siding made of? Stucco is basically made up of Portland cement, lime, sand, and water. These are combined in the right proportion to give the best of siding effects. These components make sure that the stucco has long-lasting effects. Stucco can also be used for the repair works of the exteriors of the house. Nevertheless, stucco repairs are extremely cheap compared to other ...

