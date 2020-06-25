How to Make Your Own Re-usable Disinfectant Wipes

Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 16:14 Hits: 3

Cleaning wipes are still a pretty rare find in the stores because of the pandemic. Here is a way you can make your own and create less waste while doing so because these wipes are machine washable and reusable! Ingredients and Why They Work Rubbing Alcohol: rubbing alcohol is a very affordable and effective disinfecting agent and we all very much know it is effective at killing covid causing germs. Just make sure that you are purchasing a high percentage rubbing alcohol of about 70% or higher. Dish Soap: dish soap grabs on to germs and lifts them away from the surface. It is also great for cutting through tough messes even greasy ones. Germ Killing Essential Oil Blend: you can either make your own mixture or purchase a favorite pre-blended mixture of oils such as the popular Thieves blend. It gives your wipes a nice light and fresh scent as well as just a bit more cleaning boost with some extra germ fighting power. ...

