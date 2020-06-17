The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A Simple and Delicious Spicy Ketchup Recipe

This homemade spicy ketchup recipe is easy to make, natural, and delicious. And you get to omit unhealthy GMO ingredients like high fructose corn syrup!

Make Your Own Spicy Ketchup

Ketchup? Really…ketchup? Yes!

There are A LOT of versions out there, but this is one to remember. Ketchup makes everything better, like hamburgers, hot dogs, and french fries. OK, those were easy but thinking outside the bun you can put it on chicken tenders, breakfast burritos, meatloaf, and corned-beef hash (one of my faves).

How about egg rolls, gyros, or even scrambled eggs? I can go on for days about what to put this spicy ketchup on.

As I’ve grown older, I really like a little kick to my food. This spicy ketchup is one way to take it up a notch. And since it is homemade, you can control what goes in. No high fructose stuff here.

Making It Yourself Saves Money

It is cheaper to make your own ketchup. When you figure out the cost of the basic ingredients, making ketchup from scratch is almost a no-brainer. I love to save money, but quality and taste is not something that I like to sacrifice. This spicy ketchup is something you just don’t find every day and it tastes much better than store-bought ketchup. An added bonus is the peace of mind knowing what is actually in the foods you make for your family!

Spicy Ketchup

This homemade spicy ketchup recipe is easy to make, natural, and delicious. And you get to omit unhealthy GMO ingredients like high fructose corn syrup!
Course Condiment
Cuisine American
Prep Time 10minutes
Cook Time 10minutes
Resting Time 1day
Total Time 1day20minutes
Servings 12ounces
Calories 22kcal
Author Frederick Schramm
Cost $2

Equipment

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Begin making your spicy ketchup by adding all the ingredients to a food processor. Pulse until smooth.
  • Strain the mixture through mesh sieve in to a small sauce pot. Over low heat simmer for about 10 min. It will start to thicken.
  • Let cool and then refrigerate for over night. This will let everything come together and intensify the flavor.

Notes

Store your spicy ketchup in a glass container, sealed, for up to three weeks in the refrigerator. Since tomatoes are acidic they can react with plastics so always use glass.

Nutrition

Serving: 1ounce | Calories: 22kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 258mg | Potassium: 147mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 287IU | Vitamin C: 4mg | Calcium: 5mg | Iron: 1mg

Making your own condiments like this spicy ketchup is fun, it saves money, and it’s healthier!

