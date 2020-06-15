A Homemade, Natural Dewormer for Dogs and Cats

Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

This is a homemade and natural dewormer for dogs and cats but it also works for chickens, goats, cows, and horses. It is also simple to make and administer.

When you have animals, and most of us do, they’re bound to get parasites from time to time. Fleas and ticks are the first things that come to mind, but worms, pinworms, hookworms, and roundworms, even tapeworms can make your pets very sick. Whether it’s dogs, cats, chickens, or goats, you can use this simple dewormer with all of them, making slight variations here and there.

Natural Dewormer

While worms are a natural part of the environment, internally, they can cause a lot of problems with your pet’s health. They can become listless and lose weight, the coat can become dry and lackluster, and there may be vomiting or diarrhea. Loss of appetite comes with this, and extreme cases, death can occur. This is something we all want to avoid. This recipe can be mixed with the pet’s food so it makes it very easy to administer.

Natural Dewormer for Dogs, Cats, and More

You’ll need a cup of each item, although you can make a lot and store it for later as it’s kept dry with no liquid. If you want to make bulk, you can use more of everything. Just keep the amounts even.

Dried sage leaves, crumbled

Dried oregano leaves, crumbled

Ground pumpkin seeds

Dried thyme leaves

Dried red clover (red clover is really purple)

Ground Fennel seeds

Dried hyssop leaves and flowers

Dried papaya seeds

Rosemary and mint work in sheep and goats, but can be too strong for cats and dogs

Food-grade Diatomaceous Earth or finely ground eggshells

Mix well and keep in a sealed container in a cool, dry place.

Using Your Natural Dewormer

For most animals the way the mix is used is similar.

Dogs

Puppies and small dogs – ½ to 1 teaspoon

Dogs under 50 pounds: 1-2 teaspoons

Dogs over 50 pounds: 1 Tablespoon

For dogs over 100 pounds: 1-2 Tablespoons

As a natural dewormer for dogs, add to the daily feed. I do this for a few days, then wait a week and do it again. Worms have a 7-14 day incubation period, so dosing every seven days or so can usually catch them all.

Cats

Kittens: ¼ – ½ teaspoon

Cats: ½ – 1 teaspoon

As a natural dewormer for cats, add to the daily feed. Again, cycle through 7-14 days to catch most of the worms as they hatch.

Goats

For goats, mix 1 Tablespoon with 1 teaspoon of dehydrated garlic and add to the daily feed, cycling as above.

Chickens

With chickens, mix in 5% into the daily feed, cycling as above.

Horses and Cows

For horses and cows, mix in 2% of daily dry feed, cycling as above.

As a natural dewormer for dogs, and all animals, remember to provide fresh, cool water. I add a bit of apple cider vinegar to the water as a further preventative and treatment.

Tip: search videos on the subject of diatomaceous earth for deworming different animals.

Cleanliness Matters

And keeping the area your pets are in makes a huge difference. Chicken coops are messy and smelly, making them hard to keep clean. I lined my walls and floor with linoleum to help keep it clean. Use a fly strip in the summer to help control flies. They can transmit parasites as well as rodents. Keep all of your feed under wraps to be sure there are no mice or rats feasting on the feed. All these matters will increase the effectiveness of this natural dewormer for dogs and cats.

Effectiveness of This Dewormer

The main ingredient is the food-grade Diatomaceous Earth. It is made of crushed diatoms, coral-like creatures that have the structure of tiny crystal shards when crushed. The shards are so small that they can’t hurt you or your pets, but they can do a lot of damage to invertebrates. They can irritate eyes and nasal passages but are just dusty on your skin. On a flea or tick though, it will form crisscross scores on the shell, either dehydrating the insect or drowning them, depending on if it’s use with water or not. There is no chemical for the pest to become immune to, so it can be used with success every time.

Deworming is a part of raising animals so why not try a natural dewormer for dogs, cats, and other animals?

*******

A Homemade, Natural Dewormer for Dogs and Cats was written by Debra Maslowski.

Read more https://www.diynatural.com/natural-dewormer/