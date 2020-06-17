Category: Ripples Hits: 4
This homemade spicy ketchup recipe is easy to make, natural, and delicious. And you get to omit unhealthy GMO ingredients like high fructose corn syrup!
Ketchup? Really…ketchup? Yes!
There are A LOT of versions out there, but this is one to remember. Ketchup makes everything better, like hamburgers, hot dogs, and french fries. OK, those were easy but thinking outside the bun you can put it on chicken tenders, breakfast burritos, meatloaf, and corned-beef hash (one of my faves).
How about egg rolls, gyros, or even scrambled eggs? I can go on for days about what to put this spicy ketchup on.
As I’ve grown older, I really like a little kick to my food. This spicy ketchup is one way to take it up a notch. And since it is homemade, you can control what goes in. No high fructose stuff here.
It is cheaper to make your own ketchup. When you figure out the cost of the basic ingredients, making ketchup from scratch is almost a no-brainer. I love to save money, but quality and taste is not something that I like to sacrifice. This spicy ketchup is something you just don’t find every day and it tastes much better than store-bought ketchup. An added bonus is the peace of mind knowing what is actually in the foods you make for your family!
Making your own condiments like this spicy ketchup is fun, it saves money, and it’s healthier!
A Simple and Delicious Spicy Ketchup Recipe was written by Frederick Schramm.