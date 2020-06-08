A Natural Homemade Shower, Tub, and Tile Cleaner

Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

This homemade shower cleaner is natural, easy to make, and it works great! Making a DIY shower cleaner saves money and ensures you’re not inhaling chemicals.

Natural DIY Shower Cleaner

There is nothing I hate more than soap scum.

We recently remodeled our bathroom and updated our old Cinderella tub into a fully functional tub/shower combination surrounded by glass tile. While I absolutely adore how the project turned out, I’m a little daunted when it comes to cleaning.

We had rarely used that tub prior to the remodel, so I never knew how much soap scum would start to accrue once we started using the tub daily. For a while, I was buying a natural shower cleaner which worked wonderfully for the tub, but not so wonderful for our budget. Plus, it contained a very strong fragrance that lingered for quite some time. The fragrance bothered me so much that I had to open a window after using it.

To save our budget and my sense of smell, I decided that I would make a homemade shower cleaner that was able to cut through soap scum. My version is very simple and uses ingredients found in our home.

Ingredients for a Homemade Shower Cleaner

I chose to use white vinegar as the base of the spray because it works wonders as a natural cleaner. Check out this post on other ways to use white vinegar for cleaning. It is very effective at cleaning the shower as well and rinses away quite easily.

Next, I added some fragrance-free natural dish soap. I like this one because it cuts through the grease and soap scum very easily. Plus, no fragrance! It mixes well with the vinegar.

Finally, I chose two great cleaning essential oils: tea tree essential oil and eucalyptus essential oil. Both oils have been used to combat fungus and bacteria. They also help this homemade shower cleaner prevent mold and mildew. Plus, these essential oils smell super fresh. I use them in many of my home cleaning products because of their effectiveness at combating germs and keeping things clean. The recipe will work just as well to combat soap scum and residue without the essential oils, but it won’t be as effective at keeping away mold, mildew, and fungus. However, if you are just looking for an everyday maintenance cleaner, you can omit the essential oils.

Print Homemade Shower Cleaner .wprm-recipe-rating .wprm-rating-star.wprm-rating-star-full svg * { fill: #343434; } This homemade shower cleaner is natural, easy to make, and it works great! Making a DIY shower cleaner saves money and ensures you're not inhaling chemicals. Servings 8 ounces Author Katie Vance Ingredients 1 cup white vinegar

4 teaspoons dish soap (preferably fragrance-free)

10 drops tea tree essential oil

10 drops eucalyptus essential oil

1 spray bottle Instructions Directions In a spray bottle (8 oz or larger), combine white vinegar and dish soap. Swirl to combine.

Add in essential oils, cap and shake well. To Use Shake bottle well before using.

Spray generously in the tub and on the tile.

Allow it to sit for 5-10 minutes.

Wipe with a clean rag.

Use daily for best results. Notes I also rinse the tub down with water after using this homemade shower cleaner, just to make sure there is no cleaner residue, before giving my little one a bath. Tea tree and eucalyptus are wonderful cleaners, but they can be irritating to the skin. Definitely an optional rinse, but that's what works best for us. .wprm-recipe-rating .wprm-rating-star.wprm-rating-star-full svg * { fill: #343434; }

That’s it! Just an easy homemade shower cleaner that will help keep your shower sparkling and soap scum free.

*******

Want More DIY Cleaning Recipes?

A Natural Homemade Shower, Tub, and Tile Cleaner was written by Katie Vance.

Read more https://www.diynatural.com/homemade-shower-cleaner-tile/