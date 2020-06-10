Unusual Jam Recipes: From Bourbon to Watermelon

Category: Ripples Hits: 6
You have come to the right place if you’re looking for unusual jam recipes! From corn cob jam to bourbon jelly and from banana or bacon jelly to T.O.E. jam!
When I first moved to North Carolina, I was amazed at the number of roadside stands. They have all the usual stuff like apples, peaches, and strawberries in season, homemade crafts like walking sticks and blankets and jelly. All different kinds of jelly ranging from Kudzu to Moonshine to Corn Cob. Corn Cob Jelly? Huh? Let’s see what these are all about.
Back up in the hills and hollers of Western North Carolina there lived some of the poorest of the poor. Some of these people slept 6 kids to a bed and wore hand-me-downs from the oldest to the youngest. With so many mouths to feed, mamas had to get creative. This is the origin of some of the most unusual jellies that we still see today. Necessity really is the mother of invention.
We talked about a few things above, but here is a better list of the things that I’ve seen. I haven’t tried them all, but you can bet I will someday!
I’m not sure about some of these unusual jam recipes, but a lot of them sound pretty tasty!
While it may seem like there is a lot of sugar in this recipe, remember that sugar is needed for the jelly to take shape. Remember, you can substitute some of the sugar for a lighter mix, but using stevia or monk fruit may leave your jelly a bit loose. Further, you may need to add more pectin or use something with it, like apples, that have natural pectin. And you certainly can use pectin that you purchase in a store, but you can also make your own. Learn how here!
Lastly, make sure you collect your plant material ethically and legally. For example, don’t collect from an area that you know has been sprayed. Also, avoid heavy traffic areas as they have a chance to contain more contaminants. Therefore, I have a patch of woods that I collect elderflower and roots for root beer jelly and a hillside where the kudzu grows along with roses. I also use some plants I find on my neighbor’s property and she welcomes my foraging. Just be sure you have permission there.
Making jelly is a time-honored tradition in many areas. What unusual jam recipes have you tried?
Unusual Jam Recipes: From Bourbon to Watermelon was written by Debra Maslowski.