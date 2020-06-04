5 Basic Home Improvement Tasks You Can Do Yourself

Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 13:10 Hits: 3

Are you stuck at home during COVID-19? Is money running low but you still have home improvement tasks that need to be done? Fear not, as with the help of fellow avid DIY-ers, you can learn how to do any basic home improvement task. As long as you have a guide to help you and the right tools, no job is too small, even for those who haven’t completed a home improvement task before. Get started with this list to improve your home and save money. Change Your Air Filters Your HVAC or air conditioning system requires regular air filter changes to work optimally. Without regular air filter changes, you could be breathing in dust and bacteria that could be damaging your health. Not replacing these may lead to higher energy bills to heat and cool your home or a breakdown in your whole system, making for major repair costs. If you need air filters, FilterBuy offer a range of sizes for each system, look here for more information and to find the right air filter for your system. ...

