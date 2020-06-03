Simple Delicious Buttermilk Ranch Dressing Recipe

Articles

This buttermilk ranch dressing is delicious, versatile, and easy to make. I promise it is better than anything in the store, and you know what went into it!

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing is Versatile

Ranch dressing is so versatile! It makes a great dipping sauce for buffalo chicken wings. Pizza and breadsticks are perfect for dunking in it. Veggies? Yes, please! Don’t tell the kids it’s good for them but the ranch is a great way to get kids to eat their veggies! And of course, it works great on a tossed salad.

Not only is it delicious and versatile, but this buttermilk ranch dressing is also quick and easy to make. I promise you will like this dressing better than anything you’ll find in the store. Lastly, you have piece-of-mind knowing what really went into it!

Tip: if you prefer Catalina, try our homemade french dressing.

Use Fresh Herbs

This homemade buttermilk ranch dressing is made with fresh herbs that bring out a nice zest. While you can make this with dried herbs (reduce them to ½ tsp), fresh herbs will bring out that “pop” that separates this buttermilk ranch dressing from the others.

There is plenty of garlic and dill to make this a noteworthy ranch dressing.

Thick or Thin Buttermilk Ranch

Make this buttermilk ranch dressing the way you want: thin enough to pour smoothly on a salad, or thicker for a base sauce in a chicken-bacon-ranch pizza!

You just have to add more or less buttermilk to make it how you want it. Keep in mind though, it will thicken when you chill.

Chilling Out

Chilling is important because it gives the ingredients time to really get to know each other. It also softens the herbs. Chill for at least 30 minutes, but 2+ hours is better.

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes Chilling Time 2 hours Total Time 2 hours 5 minutes Servings 12 ounces Calories 89 kcal Author Frederick Schramm Cost $2 Equipment Whisk

Mixing bowl Ingredients ½ cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

1 TBSP dill (minced)

1 TBSP chives (minced)

¼ cup parsley (minced)

1 tsp lemon juice

1 garlic clove (finely minced)

½ cup buttermilk

Smoked kosher salt (to taste)

black pepper (to taste) Instructions Add all the ingredients, except the buttermilk, in a mixing bowl and whisk until combined.

Whisk in the buttermilk a little at a time until you have it as thin or thick as you like.

Finish with salt and pepper to taste.

Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, but 2+ hours is best, so all of the ingredients come together. Notes This buttermilk ranch dressing will last for a week or two in the refrigerator. Nutrition Serving: 1 ounce | Calories: 89 kcal | Carbohydrates: 1 g | Protein: 1 g | Fat: 9 g | Saturated Fat: 2 g | Cholesterol: 10 mg | Sodium: 78 mg | Potassium: 34 mg | Fiber: 1 g | Sugar: 1 g | Vitamin A: 198 IU | Vitamin C: 2 mg | Calcium: 24 mg | Iron: 1 mg

We hope you enjoy this recipe and use it to improve your condiment making skills. Making condiments allows you to control the ingredients and cater to your tastes. Also, making condiments is a fun way to get kids excited about helping in the kitchen!

What are some fun ways your family uses buttermilk ranch dressing?

*******

