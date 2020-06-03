Category: Ripples Hits: 4
This buttermilk ranch dressing is delicious, versatile, and easy to make. I promise it is better than anything in the store, and you know what went into it!
Ranch dressing is so versatile! It makes a great dipping sauce for buffalo chicken wings. Pizza and breadsticks are perfect for dunking in it. Veggies? Yes, please! Don’t tell the kids it’s good for them but the ranch is a great way to get kids to eat their veggies! And of course, it works great on a tossed salad.
Not only is it delicious and versatile, but this buttermilk ranch dressing is also quick and easy to make. I promise you will like this dressing better than anything you’ll find in the store. Lastly, you have piece-of-mind knowing what really went into it!
Tip: if you prefer Catalina, try our homemade french dressing.
This homemade buttermilk ranch dressing is made with fresh herbs that bring out a nice zest. While you can make this with dried herbs (reduce them to ½ tsp), fresh herbs will bring out that “pop” that separates this buttermilk ranch dressing from the others.
There is plenty of garlic and dill to make this a noteworthy ranch dressing.
Make this buttermilk ranch dressing the way you want: thin enough to pour smoothly on a salad, or thicker for a base sauce in a chicken-bacon-ranch pizza!
You just have to add more or less buttermilk to make it how you want it. Keep in mind though, it will thicken when you chill.
Chilling is important because it gives the ingredients time to really get to know each other. It also softens the herbs. Chill for at least 30 minutes, but 2+ hours is better.
We hope you enjoy this recipe and use it to improve your condiment making skills. Making condiments allows you to control the ingredients and cater to your tastes. Also, making condiments is a fun way to get kids excited about helping in the kitchen!
What are some fun ways your family uses buttermilk ranch dressing?
Simple Delicious Buttermilk Ranch Dressing Recipe was written by Frederick Schramm.
Read more https://www.diynatural.com/buttermilk-ranch-dressing/