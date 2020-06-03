Bored In Lockdown? Refresh Your Kitchen

Articles

People around the world are taking advantage of their time in lockdown to tackle home improvement projects. A common area of focus is the kitchen, where a home stands to gain the most value. If you've been eyeing your kitchen with a refresh in mind, here are a few projects to curb the boredom. Add an Accent Wall A fresh coat of paint can revitalize your kitchen and bring drab walls back to life. Adding an accent wall will take that to the next level, and add an incredible pop of color. Take a color wheel and find something that complements your current decor scheme. Alternatively, you can add a black kitchen wall to explore the black kitchen trend without making permanent changes. Turn this wall into a chalkboard wall for a fun surprise. Wallpaper has also come back as a must-use decor tool. Get a fresh floral print or add some luxe texture with a marble design. Finally, adding natural elements like wood or stone can add elegance to your dining space. Update the Backsplash ...

