A Short Guide to Transforming Your Lawn to Lush Green

Can you use an upgrade of your lawn? If there are more weeds than grass on your lawn and you still have bare patches, no matter what you do, it may be time to do a total overhaul. Here’s a quick guide to replacing an ugly lawn with a beautiful, lush green field of grass. Find out the law problem It's important to step back and look at the big picture before you start renovating your lawn. Taking a moment to figure out what the problem is might help you avoid similar issues after replanting. If grubs are the problem, for example, you'll need to treat them first. But if you’re having ugly patches on your lawn because there isn’t much sunlight in parts of your yard, then it’s best using low maintenance ground coverings that do well in shade in place of the sun-loving grass you have there. Or you may want to add landscaping features such as a firepit in places where grass is struggling to grow. That'll have the additional ...

