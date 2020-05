Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 04:00 Hits: 9

Stamped concrete is a visually appealing material used in construction. This concrete is used to create textures that can match itself with the surroundings. The texture usually resembles bricks, tiles, wood, or any other material used in construction. Stamped concrete is also less expensive, and easy to blend with a variety of other textures.

