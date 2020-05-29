A DIY Honey Lime Hair Mask for Soft and Silky Hair

Articles

This honey hair mask with lime is a simple way to condition your hair. The ingredients moisturize hair for a soft and silky salon-like treatment at home.

Taking Care of Neglected Hair

It’s been quite a while since my last hair cut when I made this homemade hair pomade. Actually, it has been nearly four months now! My hair has gotten quite long and is now well over my shoulders.

Lately, I’ve noticed that I have quite a bit of frizz and split ends. Probably from the wind and all the outside yard work I’ve been doing. It’s also been feeling quite dry, so I knew it was time for a hair mask.

I decided to make this honey hair mask with honey because, generally, I like to do a hot oil treatment. But sometimes that leaves my scalp oily and I have to do a few washes to get all the oil out. Which ultimately dries my hair out more!

Honey for Hair

Honey is hydrophilic, meaning it loves water, so I love using it in hair. That’s part of what makes honey such a great humectant, something that helps the skin (or hair!) to retain water. In a hair mask, honey helps condition and soften hair while keeping in moisture. I like to let this mask sit on my hair for an hour or more for maximum benefits.

Lime for Hair

Because we have hard water, I also notice my hair has a lot of buildup that I need to strip every once in a while. Lime juice is perfect for this job as it is acidic and can even help with dandruff and hair regrowth. I happen to have some limes on hand this week from a produce subscription service, so it was the perfect time to try this DIY.

Other Citrus Juices

If you don’t have lime juice on hand, you could substitute any citrus juice: lemons, grapefruit, or even orange juice. Fresh or bottled will work just fine. If you don’t have citrus, honey and water will still make a wonderful conditioning hair mask, you just won’t have the extra clarification from the acid.

Please note that any citrus juice (lime, lemon, grapefruit, etc) has the potential to lighten hair, especially color-treated hair. If the possibility of lightening your hair worries you, skip the citrus and just add water. You can try another clarifying treatment, like this Vinegar Hair Rinse with Peppermint and Chamomile.

A Note on Essential Oils

Since both honey and lime juice are water-based liquids, I don’t add essential oils to this recipe. Essential oils do not mix with honey or juice, which means they would be floating around undiluted and that can be problematic. Plus, this Honey Lime Hair Mask smells amazing on its own! I can still smell the lime juice in my hair, even after rinsing and drying.

Print Honey Hair Mask with Lime This honey hair mask with lime is a simple way to condition your hair. The ingredients moisturize hair for a soft and silky salon-like treatment at home. Prep Time 2 minutes Cook Time 3 minutes Application Time 30 minutes Total Time 35 minutes Servings 1 treatment Author Katie Vance Cost $1 Equipment Small bowl

fork/spoon Ingredients 2-3 tablespoons lime juice or any other citrus juice

3 tablespoons honey Instructions Measure 3 Tbsp honey and 2 Tbsp lime juice into a small bowl.

Mix gently until honey and lime juice come together fully, adding more lime juice until the mixture has an easily spreadable consistency. Mine was fairly runny so that I could easily pour it onto my hair. Notes Using your Honey Hair Mask Wet hair completely Gently pour honey and lime mixture onto scalp, working through to the ends of hair. Scrunch some of this mixture into the ends of hair to make sure all parts of the hair are fully saturated. Clip hair up or leave down and let the mixture sit for 30 minutes to several hours. The longer, the better! Rinse well, using a little shampoo if needed. Let hair air dry. You can apply this mask as often as you need, even weekly!

How did you like this honey hair mask with lime?

A DIY Honey Lime Hair Mask for Soft and Silky Hair was written by Katie Vance.

Read more https://www.diynatural.com/honey-hair-mask/