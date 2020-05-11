DIY Rainbow Suncatchers Made with Natural Beads

Category: Ripples Hits: 2
Crafting is one of my family’s favorite activities. We love making crafts from natural materials and these DIY rainbow suncatchers are one of our best!
Most craft beads are plastic, which means they never break down. While they are cheap, they are not the best choice for our environment or for a craft that will end up in the garbage after a few years.
There are lots of natural bead choices including glass, recycled materials, wood, and even seeds!
For these DIY suncatchers, I found some gorgeous acai seeds from NatureBeads. I bought the carnival mix, which came with a bright variety of colors perfect for my project. Everything shipped quickly and was in great condition when it arrived.
Other good choices for this project are wooden beads, recycled glass beads, or even other types of seed beads. Anything bright will work!
Glass is always the best for DIY suncatchers! I find that glass prisms seem to reflect a more clear rainbow and seem to be brighter. There are plastic ones on the market, but I like glass or crystal the best.
You could try a variety of sizes on this DIY rainbow suncatcher as I did. I like the variety because it throws different sizes of rainbows throughout the room. Whatever you use, try to go small as larger prisms will add extra weight.
I did a combination of small round and medium teardrop shapes, although I think this would also look gorgeous with all small teardrops. It would be like little raindrops!
Good suction is an absolute MUST for any DIY suncatcher. You certainly could use a string tied to the suncatcher’s backing but you would have to hang it on a secure spot like a window lock.
For this one, I used three 30mm suction cups. I secured them to the cardboard back of the cloud using hot glue. It has held up wonderfully!
I think two would have been just fine, but it all depends on the weight of the materials used. Make sure to check the weight limits of the suction cups you purchase. Also be sure to adhere to a clean, non-porous surface.
These DIY rainbow suncatchers make a fantastic gift. We made one for a friend living in a nursing home and she enjoys it immensely!
DIY Rainbow Suncatchers Made with Natural Beads was written by Katie Vance.