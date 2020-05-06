Learn How to Make Your Own DIY Makeup Primer!

Articles

Enjoy these two recipes for a DIY makeup primer. It is simple, inexpensive, and effective to make a DIY face primer at home. You can do this and you should!

Even though I don’t get out as much these days, I still need to run to the grocery store once in a while. My skin tone is naturally uneven, so I do use a bit of powdered make up. I have really oily skin so I usually use a primer of some sort, but not being able to shop for one is difficult. So, I made my own!

DIY Makeup Primer

The easiest way to make a homemade makeup primer for your face is to mix 3 parts of a gel to one part of a powder. While there are several of each to choose from, I made it simple.

Ingredients

1 Tablespoon aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon arrowroot powder

Instructions

Mix the two of these thoroughly and spoon into a wide mouth jar. That’s it! Apply a small amount of this DIY face primer to your face before using makeup. This will help your face to be less oily and help your makeup last longer.

I add a small amount of my regular makeup so that it is tinted a bit. This also helps to keep your make up looking fresh without being overdone.

Another DIY Face Primer recipe

Here is another DIY makeup primer recipe that doesn’t use aloe vera. I realize that some people can’t use it and that in the warmer weather it can be too moist. Aloe Vera is a humectant, pulling moisture out of the air and helping your skin to not dry out as fast. With my skin that is already oily, an alternative homemade face primer was called for.

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons flaxseeds

1/4 cup hot water

1-2 teaspoons arrowroot powder

Instructions

To make this DIY makeup primer, in a small bowl add the flaxseed to the hot water. Stir well and let sit until cool. Strain the hulls out of the water, which will become a gel at this point. Depending on how much water you are left with, follow the recipe above, using 1 teaspoon of arrowroot powder to 1 Tablespoon of gel. Mix thoroughly. This can be used the same way but should be kept in the refrigerator to retard mold and bacteria.

Adding Essential Oils

You can definitely add essential oils to your DIY makeup primer if you’d like.

Add a few drops of lavender or frankincense essential oils to the gel and mix in well. Because essential oils are oils, they may tend to separate out. If this happens, just mix them in again.

Another alternative is to use an infused water when you make the gel. Normally I would use distilled water, but you could also use a strong “tea” made from lavender flowers, calendula petals, or comfrey leaves. Then use this liquid in place of the water for the second recipe.

Save money and control ingredients by making a DIY face makeup primer!

