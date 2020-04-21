Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 13:49 Hits: 5

Do you know how many hours a week you spend in your bathroom? As a homeowner, the bathroom is one of the most used rooms in a house. Wouldn't you rather spend this time in a room that is not only functional but aesthetically pleasing as well? A bathroom remodeling job can create a beautiful space, even on a budget. What Type of Bathroom Remodeling Do You Want? Did you think that completely gutting the area and building a brand new bathroom was the only solution for your redecorating dreams? Although hiring a professional contractor is an option, there are less expensive remodeling projects that can still dramatically change the appearance of your bathroom. If money is an issue, there are low-cost decorating ideas that you can even do yourself as a family project. New Paint Colors One of the easiest ways to update the look of a bathroom is to paint the walls in a color you love. Any color works, but keep in mind that lighter colors seem to expand the size of the room. Blues and ...

Read more https://www.411homerepair.com/diy/kitchen-bath/10876-Budget-Bathroom-Remodeling-for-an-Updated-Look.html