Canning water may sound silly but it may just save your life someday. Learning how to can water is simple and the process is pretty quick and painless.
I’m all for emergency preparedness. And with all the quarantines happening right now, we really need to look at what we need to survive if we can’t leave the house. I started thinking about water. Water is essential to life. But what if the city water that you rely on becomes contaminated? Or what if the well you’ve had on your property for ages suddenly goes bad? Or dries up? You need to be ready if this happens!
Wait! What? Canning water? It turns out that you can, and should, can water to use in the event of an emergency. The process is easy and could save your life someday.
After the jars seal, turn them right side up and allow to cool the rest of the way. If you have any jars that don’t seal, use the water as you normally would within a few days. For the jars that do seal, place them on a shelf in a cool, dry place away from sunlight. Sunlight could cause algae to grow, possibly contaminating your water. Your canned water will stay good in the sealed jars for about a year or so.
When storing your water, be sure that your shelves are very sturdy. Water can weigh around 8 pounds per gallon, plus the weight of the jars.
Did I ever think I would be canning water? After going without clean water for nearly two weeks after Hurricane Charley in 2004, finding another way seemed a whole lot more important. I’ll be canning some water this weekend. You should too!
Have you ever tried canning water?
Learning How to Can Water May Just Save Your Life was written by Debra Maslowski.