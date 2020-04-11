The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Appliance Maintenance: Appliance Repair Tips Homeowners Need To Know For DIY Home Repairs

If you want to repair some of your appliances yourself, there are tips that you need to know.  These tips will ensure that your appliances last as long as you need them to and that you complete the repairs correctly.  Some of the tips might seem like common sense, but there are others that you may have never thought about.   The 50% Rule Professional appliance repair experts have a good rule to keep in mind with appliance repair, knows as the 50% rule.  This states that if the appliance is more than 50% through the expected lifespan and the costs of repair will be 50% of buying a new appliance, you should replace it instead of repairing.  It is possible to determine the lifespan of your appliance by looking at the manual.  You should also compare the costs of replacing the appliance with the repairs done by a professional service and doing this yourself.   Start With The Moving Parts When you look at repairing any appliance, you should start by ...

