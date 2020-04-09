3 Tips for Dealing with a Ghosting Contractor

Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020

Being ghosted by anyone is upsetting. But when you have paid a contractor to do work and then they drop off the face of the earth, it’s even worse. So here are some tips you can use when your contractor ghosts you. Contact Them & Keep Correspondence Records If you are being ghosted by your contractor, communication is key. Contact them through every avenue possible. Send them an email, send them text messages if possible, and, if all else fails, send them a registered letter to their address. Make sure you keep receipts and records of everything you have done. You will need this if you go to court. Make sure your email and correspondence include your agreement with them such as what you paid, what you agreed on, including your contract that you signed, and when the work was supposed to be done. After you have communicated with them in every way possible, you have to figure out what you want to do next. Depending on how much money you have lost, you have two options that you ...

