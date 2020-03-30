Learn How to Make Soft and Creamy Whipped Soap!

Articles

Today you are going to learn how to make whipped soap. This is a 2-step process that involves making a paste and then whipping the paste into a soap. Enjoy!

I love whipped soap! It’s so soft and creamy, almost more like using a lotion. But most of the recipes I’ve found rely on a pre-made whipped soap base. Also, they contain all sorts of things that I’d rather not use, like sodium lauryl sulfate and preservatives.

Our recipe is natural and moisturizing.

How to Make Whipped Soap

Step 1: Making the Paste

You’ll be using both sodium hydroxide AND potassium hydroxide in this recipe, which is different from most soap recipes. Making this type of soap is a lot like making liquid soap or crockpot soap. In step one, you’ll be “cooking” it in a slow cooker. (If you want a larger batch you can double or triple this recipe as needed.)

Also, remember the amounts for this recipe are weighed, not measured. Lastly, be sure to follow all the safety guidelines and basic soap making instructions listed in this article.

Step 1 Ingredients

Step 1 Instructions

To make whipped soap begin by weighing all the oils and placing them in the slow cooker. Turn on high to melt, then turn down to low. Weigh and add your water into a heatproof container and lowly add your potassium hydroxide. It will steam and groan a bit, but mix it well. Once it is mostly clear and all the particles are dissolved, add the lye. Again, go slow so you don’t splash at all. Stir this until it’s dissolved. Now slowly pour your lye water mixture into the slow cooker and stir well to mix it into the oils. After stirring a few minutes, use your stick blender to bring it all together. Your soap base paste will thicken up pretty quickly and form a paste, but it could take as long as 20-30 minutes so don’t be discouraged if it doesn’t thicken up right away. Leave your slow cooker on low and stir every once in a while. You may need to scrape it off of the bottom and just turn it over. It will get pretty dry, but that’s normal. To make whipped soap, continue cooking the paste until it turns kind of translucent (it won’t be fully transparent like liquid soap). Also, it may go through the usual stages, mashed potatoes, taffy, solid paste, or it may not. Either way, once it is translucent, you are done with step 1. Now you can either leave it in the slow cooker and go on to step 2 or store the paste and start step 2 later. I store mine in wide-mouth glass jars until I’m ready to use it. It can sit for a year or more at this stage, just be sure to seal it well or it will dry out.

Step 2: Make Whipped Soap from the Paste

Now we need to dilute the paste to make whipped soap, but we’ll need a few more things:

Step 2 Ingredients

Step 2 Instructions

To make whipped soap from the paste, first, we need to heat the water almost to a boil. Next, scoop your soap paste out of the container and into a heatproof bowl. I prefer stainless steel. You could also use ceramic-coated metal or glass, but be sure they are heatproof. Pour the hot water over the soap paste, cover, and let it sit overnight. This will soften the soap paste so you can work with it. The next day, set your bowl above a pan of hot water to make a double boiler. (You can also use a slow cooker on low.) Add the stearic acid and melt, Be sure the stearic acid is melted all the way or you’ll have waxy chunks that won’t lather. Next, after the stearic acid is melted and you’ve mixed it all together, use electric beaters to beat the mixture together. Don’t worry if it doesn’t come together right away, it will eventually. After you see it starting to blend, drizzle a bit of the glycerin on the top and blend that in. Continue to add the glycerin in small amounts until you have it all incorporated. It will start to look glossy and creamy by now. Keep whipping until you get to the consistency that you want. The last step of making whipped soap is adding the sunflower oil, clay, and essential or fragrance oil. You may need to add more or less of the essential or fragrance oil depending on your senses. You can also add a small amount of colored mica if you wish. Just be sure to blend well. When you have your whipped soap where you want it, scoop it into a jar that you can dip your fingers or a scoop into. This will keep for several months.

Now You Know How to Make Whipped Soap

To use your whipped soap, scoop a small amount into your palm and add some water. Lather well and rinse completely. Dry your hands on a soft towel and use a moisturizer if you wish.

Learning how to make whipped soap is fun! If you made this recipe be sure to share your experience.

