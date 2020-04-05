Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 14:01 Hits: 6

How to Care for Your Stucco Exterior Stucco is the most common siding material for homes across the world. It has been in use since the ancient Roman and Greek civilizations and became especially popular after the Renaissance and then the First World War. Stucco has many advantages over other types of siding, like cost-effectiveness, ease of maintenance, flexibility and versatility. While stucco is a pretty convenient option for your walls, it can cause severe problems if not handled right. Air or moisture, if trapped inside, is the ultimate Achilles’ heel for stucco, as it can damage the entire wall and require total demolition and rebuilding. Cracks and holes, too, can admit moisture to the inner layers and cause molds, rotting and flaking. As such, it is of utmost importance to apply stucco right and get it serviced every few years. Steps to follow: The first step to ensuring that your stucco remains in good condition is to only get certified experts to work on your home. ...

Read more https://www.411homerepair.com/diy/construction-materials/10869-How-to-Care-for-Your-Stucco-Exterior.html