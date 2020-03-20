Homemade Wipes For Your Hand Bag, So Many Uses!

Category: Ripples Hits: 3
These homemade wipes will work on a variety of surfaces, not just shopping carts! I use these DIY wipes in public restrooms, in the car, at home, and more.
Tip: also check out our homemade baby wipes!
February at the grocery store means germs everywhere! From shopping carts to canned goods, there’s no escaping the coughs and sniffles of cold and flu season.
Unfortunately, I always seem to be bringing my toddler with me to the grocery store, which means putting him in the shopping cart. It seems that I always end up with the cart that has something sticky or yucky right on the handles. Of course, my toddler is teething, which means grabbing those handles, then putting his little fingers back into his mouth.
That’s why I always bring my own DIY wipes with me to the grocery store. Before I put my toddler (or my hands!) on the shopping cart, I wipe down the handles and sides thoroughly. While I’m doing this, I get lots of looks from other shoppers, but I keep wiping anyway! Germs are the last thing we need right now.
I had been buying commercial disinfecting wipes to use on our shopping cart, but then I read the list of ingredients. Among them were: polysorbate 20, fragrance, parabens (4 different ones!), and the active ingredient: Benzalkonium Chloride.
Pretty much some of the worst ingredients that can come in contact with your skin. The specific “cart wipes” offered a the grocery store entrance were just as bad, if not worse, than the ones I had in my purse.
So naturally, I decided I could do better. I began searching for some natural homemade wipes that would have friendlier ingredients and a lower price tag. I ended up creating my own solution and I love it!
After making my own DIY Hand Sanitizer a few years ago, I learned that one of the few ingredients that really kills germs is alcohol. Specifically, the CDC states alcohol (both isopropyl and ethyl) are most effective against bacteria, viruses, and fungi when alcohol makes up at least 60-90% of a solution.
My second favorite ingredient for disinfecting is tea tree essential oil. It is extremely effective against viruses, bacteria, and other nasty germs, plus it smells clean.
These easy, disinfecting, homemade wipes are perfect for on-the-go cleaning. With just three simple ingredients, you’ll save time and money while promoting a healthier environment.
These homemade wipes will work on a variety of surfaces, not just shopping carts! I use them in public restrooms, in the car, and on so many yucky messes. Just remember to keep the wipes out of reach of children and away from flames as they do contain a high percentage of alcohol.
*******
Homemade Wipes For Your Hand Bag, So Many Uses! was written by Katie Vance.