Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 15:13 Hits: 3

Have you been noticing a lot of people getting chickens in their backyard lately? It's a growing trend even in metro places like Seattle and Chicago. While there are some city ordinances and rules, having a chicken pen, with chickens of course, may or may not be a good idea if you're planning on selling your home. Let's discuss some of the pros and cons to a backyard chicken house or pen and the ramifications when selling the property. In most cities, even smaller cities, there are rules about how many chickens one property can maintain. Typically that's around 4 to 6 chickens and usually, roosters are not allowed. Roosters are the loud ones and most of your neighbors don't want to be woken up at 4 AM by a roosters crow. But, hens, the ones that lay the eggs, can be a great addition to any backyard as long as it is protected. While some homeowners may not follow the rules as closely as others, some considerate as more of a guideline. You know, those people that get ...

Read more https://www.411homerepair.com/diy/garden-landscaping/10866-Pros-and-Cons-to-Having-a-Chicken-Pen-When-Selling.html