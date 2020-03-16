The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A Fun and Beautiful Rainbow Whipped Body Butter

This rainbow body butter is not simple but it is fun to make and, because of the beautiful colors, is both skin-soothing and eye-catching. Enjoy making it!

Soothing Dry Winter Skin

Body butters are such a wonderful way to soothe dry winter skin. I love using body butter after I get out of the shower to lock in moisture. I just used the last of this DIY Pumpkin Spice Whipped Body Butter, so I needed to make something else and pronto!

Since we are rounding the corner to spring, I wanted something bright and sunny with an equally bright aroma. My first thought was rainbows, because what’s brighter than that?

I used skin-nourishing oils like shea, coconut, and sunflower oil to create a soft, moisturizing butter. A little bit of beeswax helps to hold it together and gives the butter a slightly higher melting point without making it too hard or salve-like.

How to Make a Rainbow Body Butter

The most challenging part of this DIY was figuring out a way to make all of the colors blend together in a rainbow without mixing them together.

Making the colors is easy though. I chose five different colors of mica: red, yellow, green, blue, and purple. After whipping the body butter, I put them into equal portions and began mixing each color individually. It’s a little bit labor-intensive but totally worth it for this rainbow body butter.

Once the colors were mixed, I used one of my favorite baking hacks: plastic wrap. You could use a beeswax wrap for a more eco-friendly alternative.

I placed each color in a line, one beside the next and used the plastic to roll it into a rainbow “log”. Since it had gotten soft, I then placed it in the refrigerator to harden up a bit, then I transferred it to a piping bag.

Overall, I would say that this DIY is somewhat challenging, but it helps to have some piping skills. Take your time, think it through, and you’ll be “over the rainbow” for this body butter in no time!

Rainbow Body Butter Recipe

This rainbow body butter is not simple but it is fun to make and, because of the beautiful colors, is both skin-soothing and eye-catching. Enjoy making it!
Prep Time 30minutes
Cook Time 30minutes
2hours30minutes
Total Time 3hours30minutes
Servings 2cups
Author Katie Vance
Cost $5

Equipment

Ingredients

There are a lot of ingredients in this rainbow body butter!

Instructions

  • Begin making this rainbow body butter by adding shea butter, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and beeswax to a glass pyrex measuring cup.
  • Place the measuring cup inside a small saucepan of water on medium-low heat.
  • Melt the butter and oil together gently until they’re all liquid. Remove from the heat and cool slightly.
  • Drop-in essential oils and stir well.
  • Allow the butter and oils to cool until almost solid but still soft. Place the glass measuring cup in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes or more to help speed up the process
  • Once the mixture is semi-solid, start whipping with a handheld electric mixer or a stand mixer. You may have to place the oils/butters back in the refrigerator for them to harden further.
  • Continue whipping this rainbow body butter until soft peaks form and the butter can hold its shape.
  • Measure the butter equally between 5 small bowls
  • Add one mica color to each bowl and mix well
  • Using a spatula, place each color of butter in a line on a piece of plastic wrap, one color beside the next.
  • Pick up one end of the plastic wrap and gently roll the butter onto itself into a log. Place in the refrigerator to harden for 2-3 hours.
  • Once hardened slightly, remove plastic wrap and place a body butter log into a piping bag (you can also use a gallon plastic bag with a hole cut in one corner).
  • Gently squeeze the body butter into containers. Cap and store in a cool, dry place under 70 degrees.

If you made this rainbow body butter share your experience below.

A Fun and Beautiful Rainbow Whipped Body Butter was written by Katie Vance.

