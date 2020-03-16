A Fun and Beautiful Rainbow Whipped Body Butter

Articles

This rainbow body butter is not simple but it is fun to make and, because of the beautiful colors, is both skin-soothing and eye-catching. Enjoy making it!

Soothing Dry Winter Skin

Body butters are such a wonderful way to soothe dry winter skin. I love using body butter after I get out of the shower to lock in moisture. I just used the last of this DIY Pumpkin Spice Whipped Body Butter, so I needed to make something else and pronto!

Since we are rounding the corner to spring, I wanted something bright and sunny with an equally bright aroma. My first thought was rainbows, because what’s brighter than that?

I used skin-nourishing oils like shea, coconut, and sunflower oil to create a soft, moisturizing butter. A little bit of beeswax helps to hold it together and gives the butter a slightly higher melting point without making it too hard or salve-like.

How to Make a Rainbow Body Butter

The most challenging part of this DIY was figuring out a way to make all of the colors blend together in a rainbow without mixing them together.

Making the colors is easy though. I chose five different colors of mica: red, yellow, green, blue, and purple. After whipping the body butter, I put them into equal portions and began mixing each color individually. It’s a little bit labor-intensive but totally worth it for this rainbow body butter.

Once the colors were mixed, I used one of my favorite baking hacks: plastic wrap. You could use a beeswax wrap for a more eco-friendly alternative.

I placed each color in a line, one beside the next and used the plastic to roll it into a rainbow “log”. Since it had gotten soft, I then placed it in the refrigerator to harden up a bit, then I transferred it to a piping bag.

Overall, I would say that this DIY is somewhat challenging, but it helps to have some piping skills. Take your time, think it through, and you’ll be “over the rainbow” for this body butter in no time!

