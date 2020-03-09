Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Monday, 09 March 2020

Increase Storage Space In Your Home One of the biggest problems of a homeowner is the constant need for storage space. National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) recently analyzed the data in the Census Quarterly Starts and Completions by Purpose and Design. The findings concluded that houses are declining in square footage. The average size of a house is decreasing as residents decide to opt for smaller and, more importantly, cheaper houses. Rent and mortgages are continuously going up making it less and less affordable for middle- and lower-income families. With space becoming more valuable and expensive, homeowners are now finding it difficult to fit all of their items inside their property. Here, I have listed down some of the best methods on how to increase storage space in your home. Furniture With Built-In Storage One nifty trick that you can do is to have built-in storage on your furniture. For instance, a bed with drawers, a couch with a drawer, or a coffee table with ...

