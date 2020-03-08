The 5 Most Common Home Emergencies and How to Deal with Them

Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 12:17 Hits: 8

If you’ve lived in your home for many years or you’re about to move into a new property, there are all kinds of household emergencies that can occur when you least expect them. Whether you live on your own, with your partner, or as a family, when disaster strikes, it’s important that you nip issues in the bud before they become an expensive problem. With that in mind, here are five of the most common home emergencies and what steps you need to take to resolve the matter. Power Blackout or Failure In most cases, power failures are caused by extreme weather, meaning there isn’t much you can do to stop this from happening. There are precautionary measures that you can take to get you through a power outage, such as by purchasing a generator or cleaning up hazards like outdoor furniture. You should also have the necessary supplies with you like torches, a radio, and gas-powered cooking equipment. Blocked Toilet, Drain, or Pipe If your shower drains and toilet are ...

