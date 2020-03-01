How To Make Natural Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer

Articles

Learn how to make DIY hand sanitizer that is natural and simple. This homemade hand sanitizer works and smells great, saves money, and helps fight cold and flu!

How to Make Hand Sanitizer

As a former public school employee, hand sanitizer was a mainstay on my desk. (And in any other strategic location that might encourage students to use it when needed.) However, I had a love-hate relationship with this germ-fighting, often offensively-scented gel.

I typically didn’t have time for the necessary 30-second hand wash while working with kids, but knew I had touched something icky, gooey, and most definitely packed with tons of bacteria. Commercial hand sanitizers smell so strong of chemicals that I can not have it on my hands all day. More importantly, I worried about the safety of these commercial formulas for myself and the kids.

The good news? There really is no need for your nose and eyes to burn every time you apply hand sanitizer, and this DIY formula won’t dry your hands out! Learn how to make DIY hand sanitizer that is non-chemical, naturally scented. Our version of hand sanitizer can be made right at home with powerful essential oils and a few other ingredients. The essential oils I chose to use boast the following beneficial properties: antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-fungal.

*Tea tree oil has been found in clinical studies to kill most types of bacteria at a concentration of 0.5-1%. If making adjustments to the recipe, make sure your tea tree is adjusted accordingly so it remains at this concentration.

Tips and warnings

The lavender is used in the recipe to round out the strong scent of the tea tree oil. If you’re not a fan of lavender, choose another antibacterial oil such as rosemary, sage, sandalwood, or peppermint. (where to buy 100% pure essential oils)

Always take care when handling essential oils. They are very concentrated, powerful plant extracts. If you are new to using essential oils you may want to test for an allergic reaction before slathering on this homemade hand sanitizer. As with any natural plant, family members could be allergic. For a simple patch test mix one drop of essential oil with about 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Rub a bit on the inside of your elbow, cover with a bandage, and wait 24 hours to see if there is any negative reaction.

Note: If you’ve been reading recent reports about how unhealthy the use of hand sanitizers can be, keep in mind that the danger exists in the chemicals used in commercial sanitizers. This homemade hand sanitizer recipe uses NONE of those harmful chemicals and relies on pure essential oils to kill germs. One of the unique qualities of essential oils is that they do not cause bacterial resistance like antibacterial chemicals, and are actually effective in killing strains of bacteria that have become resistant to our man-made medicines and chemicals. (source)

Sometimes it’s good to allow our bodies to encounter germs and strengthen our immune systems, but sometimes it’s nice to have a hand sanitizer available for emergencies. (Think dirty porta potty, or child next to you having a sneeze-fest.) In these cases, this gentle homemade hand sanitizer is one of the best alternatives to commercial brands.

