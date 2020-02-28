A No-Sew Way to Make Your Own Lavender Bunnies

Category: Ripples Hits: 7
This adorable lavender bunny project yields the perfect spring decor. They’re easy to make, aromatic, and will make your home look and smell like spring!
Sewing is a skill that I have never mastered. I can manage to mend a little tear with a needle and thread, but sit me behind a sewing machine and I am lost. Maybe I don’t have the patience that sewing takes.
However, there are a few times when I wish I would be able to use a sewing machine. A few weeks ago I saw some adorable lavender sachets sewn-in animal shapes. They were so cute and I wanted to make some bunnies for springtime!
Since I can’t sew using a machine, I went looking for a way to make a no-sew version. It was much easier than I thought! Using some old socks, I was able to make my own adorable version.
As a bonus, I was cleaning out my sons’ closet and found some tiny bow ties from they were babies. I knew these would be so perfect for my little bunnies and what a sweet reminder of my boys.
To stuff these bunnies, I knew I would never have enough dried lavender. Plus it would be so expensive to use all lavender! Instead, I chose a mixture of lavender and rice.
I happened to have some expired brown rice in my closet, so I chose that because I would have thrown it away otherwise. I experimented and found a mixture of 1:2, lavender to rice, would work perfectly.
Because I wanted it to smell a little stronger, I put a few drops of lavender essential oil in the mixture. This is absolutely optional and you will still have a subtle smelling lavender bunny if you leave out the lavender essential oil.
For this DIY, you’ll definitely want to select hole-free, somewhat thick socks although thinner ones will work. Also, you want to choose adult socks that are longer. Low cut socks will not work for this DIY.
One of my bunnies is made from a wool sock, whose partner mysteriously disappeared. The other is made from my husband’s dress socks, which he hasn’t worn in years! Both held up quite nicely.
I find that more aroma came from the thinner dress sock bunny at first, but after a few weeks, the woolen sock bunny smelled stronger.
Try making these other aromatic decor pieces:
Did you try making a lavender bunny of your own? Tell us about it.
*******
A No-Sew Way to Make Your Own Lavender Bunnies was written by Katie Vance.