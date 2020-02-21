Yummy, Protein-Rich Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

Category: Ripples Hits: 3
This naturally-sweetened chocolate peanut butter balls recipe yields delicious, guilt-free, and protein-rich treats for you to enjoy or give away as gifts.
I love it when the spring candy treats come out, especially peanut butter hearts and eggs. But like a lot of people, I’m trying to eat more natural products. Those peanut butter eggs they sell at Easter may be tasty, but they also contain a lot of chemicals and preservatives. This recipe shows you how to make a delicious and natural version that is high in protein![1]
Whether you buy your peanut butter or make your own, you’ll want to look for all-natural. Read the labels because many contain sucralose or something else that doesn’t need to be in there. There are many brands of natural peanut butter. They will normally separate from the oils coming to the top. Give it a good stir and it’ll be fine. Don’t make the mistake I did and pour the oils off. The peanut butter ends up being very dry!
You can also make your own peanut butter. It’s really easy to grind peanuts in a blender or food processor. You can add a bit of sugar or honey and even a bit of sea salt if you wish. If you want fresh ground peanut butter without the trouble, most grocery stores now have a grind your own station. You can purchase fresh ground peanut butter they make right in front of you without having to clean your blender.
Starting with good chocolate makes all the difference. Look for chocolate bars that are high in cacao, like 72% or higher. The higher the cacao content, the better it is for you and the fewer additives it has. You can get 100% cacao. It is usually known as unsweetened or baking chocolate.
Or you can get cacao beans and roast them yourself. The roasting process and the rest-making it into chocolate can be found here. It’s more work, but you can be exactly sure of what you are getting.
You can also get chocolate pieces that they sweeten naturally. Some contain stevia, some maple syrup, some agave. Use your own judgment to find the best ones for you.
If you or someone who may be eating these chocolate peanut butter protein balls have a peanut allergy, you can use many types of butter. Almonds, cashews, pecans or hazelnuts are all good choices. You can also use coconut butter, also known as coconut manna. This is coconut pulp that has some coconut oil left in it. Experiment if you choose to use this as it can be very dry and crumbly in itself. You may not need the arrowroot powder.
Homemade chocolate peanut butter balls don’t need to be loaded with sugar or artificial sweeteners to taste good!
