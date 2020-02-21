Yummy, Protein-Rich Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

Articles

This naturally-sweetened chocolate peanut butter balls recipe yields delicious, guilt-free, and protein-rich treats for you to enjoy or give away as gifts.

I love it when the spring candy treats come out, especially peanut butter hearts and eggs. But like a lot of people, I’m trying to eat more natural products. Those peanut butter eggs they sell at Easter may be tasty, but they also contain a lot of chemicals and preservatives. This recipe shows you how to make a delicious and natural version that is high in protein![1]

Sourcing the Peanut Butter

Whether you buy your peanut butter or make your own, you’ll want to look for all-natural. Read the labels because many contain sucralose or something else that doesn’t need to be in there. There are many brands of natural peanut butter. They will normally separate from the oils coming to the top. Give it a good stir and it’ll be fine. Don’t make the mistake I did and pour the oils off. The peanut butter ends up being very dry!

You can also make your own peanut butter. It’s really easy to grind peanuts in a blender or food processor. You can add a bit of sugar or honey and even a bit of sea salt if you wish. If you want fresh ground peanut butter without the trouble, most grocery stores now have a grind your own station. You can purchase fresh ground peanut butter they make right in front of you without having to clean your blender.

Sourcing the Chocolate

Starting with good chocolate makes all the difference. Look for chocolate bars that are high in cacao, like 72% or higher. The higher the cacao content, the better it is for you and the fewer additives it has. You can get 100% cacao. It is usually known as unsweetened or baking chocolate.

Or you can get cacao beans and roast them yourself. The roasting process and the rest-making it into chocolate can be found here. It’s more work, but you can be exactly sure of what you are getting.

You can also get chocolate pieces that they sweeten naturally. Some contain stevia, some maple syrup, some agave. Use your own judgment to find the best ones for you.

Print Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls Recipe This naturally-sweetened chocolate peanut butter balls recipe yields delicious, guilt-free, and protein-rich treats for you to enjoy or give away as gifts. Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 5 minutes Cooling, Dipping, and Resting 1 hour Total Time 1 hour 20 minutes Servings 10 balls Calories 151 kcal Author Debra Maslowski Cost $4 Equipment Double boiler Ingredients 1 cup chocolate pieces or chunks

1 Tablespoon coconut oil

1/4 cup peanut butter

1/4 teaspoon stevia powder

1 Tablespoon arrowroot powder Instructions Mix the stevia and arrowroot powders together and set aside. In a double boiler, melt the coconut oil and chocolate. Sweeten the chocolate if you wish. Once it melts, turn the heat down and keep it slightly liquid.

In another bowl, mix the peanut butter and the stevia/arrowroot mixture. You want it to form a thick dough that you can roll out. Check for sweetness and adjust to your taste. Add a bit more arrowroot powder if it feels too sticky.

Once you form the dough you can roll it into balls and place them in the freezer for 20 minutes or so, or until firm.

Once cool and firm dip the peanut butter balls into the melted chocolate. Let cool a minute and dip again. You can dip the pieces several times if you want a thicker chocolate layer.

Once dipped, let the pieces rest on the parchment paper or a cooling rack. Let cool completely before storing. Transfer to a plate or jar with a good seal. Notes These can be kept for a week or so at room temperature. Storing in the refrigerator or freezer is not recommended. This causes the chocolate to “bloom” which is when the cocoa butter comes to the surface. It’s not a bad thing, but it may look old or moldy. If you plan on storing them in the refrigerator or freezer, roll in a bit of cocoa powder to disguise the surface. Nutrition Serving: 2 balls | Calories: 151 kcal | Carbohydrates: 11 g | Protein: 3 g | Fat: 11 g | Saturated Fat: 6 g | Cholesterol: 1 mg | Sodium: 31 mg | Potassium: 138 mg | Fiber: 2 g | Sugar: 7 g | Vitamin A: 9 IU | Calcium: 13 mg | Iron: 1 mg

Alternatives to Peanut Butter Balls

If you or someone who may be eating these chocolate peanut butter protein balls have a peanut allergy, you can use many types of butter. Almonds, cashews, pecans or hazelnuts are all good choices. You can also use coconut butter, also known as coconut manna. This is coconut pulp that has some coconut oil left in it. Experiment if you choose to use this as it can be very dry and crumbly in itself. You may not need the arrowroot powder.

Homemade chocolate peanut butter balls don’t need to be loaded with sugar or artificial sweeteners to taste good!

