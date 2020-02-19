Simple Microdermabrasion Treatment at Home

Articles

Microdermabrasion at home is easier than you think! You could go to a spa and have it done for $120+, or use this simple method to DIY at home for pennies.

A few friends recently asked me to go with them to a spa, and while it sounded like fun, I knew I could do most of the treatments myself – including the microdermabrasion at home treatment – for a whole lot less money.

Why Use Microdermabrasion Treatments?

Microdermabrasion is the process of removing the top layer of skin using very tiny abrasive particles. This is typically done with particles of silica. It may sound painful, but it’s not. The layer on top of the skin is mostly dirt and dead skin cells. Washing your face removes some of this, but not all of the stuff you want to get rid of.

Even if your face is squeaky clean, try this test: Wet a cotton pad slightly with witch hazel and wipe it over your face. You’ll notice that what you thought was clean actually still has dirt, oil, or dead skin that was left behind.

You could go to a spa (like my friends wanted me to) and have the treatment done there for upwards of $120. (Yikes!) OR, there’s a simple and easy way to do it yourself for literal pennies.

Microdermabrasion at Home Treatment

Ingredients

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients together and stir until it forms a paste. You may need a bit more oil so that it can “slip” on your skin. Store in an airtight jar.

To Use

To perform microdermabrasion at home, scoop out a small amount (like the size of a pearl) and spread on your face. Begin working in circles and spread over the entire face, avoiding the lip, eye, and nose area. Pay special attention to problem areas, such as acne scarring. Rinse well and follow with a moisturizer if desired.

How Does It Work?

Kaolin Clay: provides “slip” so there is not too much friction

Baking Soda: provides a granular texture to gently help lift grime from your face

Activated Charcoal: draws toxins out of the skin and helps lift them from the surface

Grapeseed Oil: provides nutrients and moisture to the skin, high in antioxidants

Grapefruit Essential Oil: antibacterial and helps to break down dirt in a gentle manner

By concentrating on problem areas, there is an increased chance of reducing the appearance of scarring. This can be especially beneficial for those with scars, such as injury or acne. Following up with a Vitamin E and lavender essential oil mixture can also help with scarring.

It is recommended that microdermabrasion at home be done before bed to give your skin time to rejuvenate itself. Using the microdermabrasion at home treatment will help your skin form new skin cells by increasing circulation. This can cause an oily appearance during the day, so night time use is best. And the grapefruit essential oil is slightly phototoxic, which could cause increased sensitivity to sunlight in some people (so don’t use this treatment right before going out into the sun).

Have you tried natural microdermabrasion at home? What do you think?

