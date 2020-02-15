The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Add Value with Better Bathroom Design

Enhancing your home can increase the value of your property, as well as create a more comfortable living environment. Whether you live in a one-bed apartment or a spacious family home, a bathroom is a critical part of the property. Renovating your bathroom can be an exciting way to rejuvenate your property. With the potential to maximize the space available, improve functionality and choose new decorative features, a new bathroom could be a great way to add value to your property. To ensure you get the most out of your new bathroom design, take a look at these top tips: 1. Maximize the Space If you have a small bathroom, do what you can to maximize the space available. Choosing compact fixtures and fittings will prevent the room from feeling crowded. Innovative designs, such as corner sinks, are a great way to make the most of the space available. Furthermore, consider installing a wet room, as opposed to a traditional shower. With no need for a shower screen or tub, a wet room can ...

