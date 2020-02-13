Articles

Category: Ripples

Painting a room, no matter how large or small, can create some confusion when it is time to purchase paint. You want to be sure that you get enough without going overboard. However, you also want to have a little extra to fix mistakes or to allow room for error. Very few stores will allow the paint to be returned, especially specialty shades, so it is essential to learn just how to calculate the right amount of paint for a room.

