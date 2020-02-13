Time for a tropical carbon tax, experts say

Both Costa Rica and Colombia are cutting greenhouse gas emissions while generating revenue by protecting and restoring their forests through a tax on carbon emissions.

In an article published today in Climate Home News, Conservation International Executive Vice President Sebastian Troëng and economist Edward Barbier extolled the vast potential of carbon taxes to reduce deforestation, cut greenhouse gas emissions and protect global biodiversity. This article builds off of Troëng and Barbier’s recent essay supporting carbon taxes, which was published in Nature and co-authored by Costa Rica’s Minister of Environment and Energy, Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, and Colombia’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Ricardo Lozano.

A carbon tax levied on the private sector, for example, would require companies to pay a fee for their fossil fuel use, motivating them to limit their reliance on oil and gas in the process.