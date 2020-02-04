Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 4

Depending on the age and the type of maple trees you have in your home, they should be carefully trimmed at the beginning of their third summer. This is particularly important for young maples. After that, you can trim the trees after 5 to 10 years for structural and aesthetic purposes. Trimming maples in their third summer enhance the tree's chances of healthy growth before you can work on the branches.

Read more https://www.411homerepair.com/diy/garden-landscaping/10822-How-often-do-you-Trim-Maple-Trees.html