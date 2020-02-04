The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How often do you Trim Maple Trees?

Depending on the age and the type of maple trees you have in your home, they should be carefully trimmed at the beginning of their third summer. This is particularly important for young maples. After that, you can trim the trees after 5 to 10 years for structural and aesthetic purposes. Trimming maples in their third summer enhance the tree's chances of healthy growth before you can work on the branches.

