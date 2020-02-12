DIY Chocolate Covered Roses Lotion Bars for V-Day!

Articles

This chocolate-covered rose lotion bar recipe is great for Valentine’s Day or Mother’s day! They look like roses and smell like chocolate. The perfect gift!

Valentine’s day is for roses, chocolate, bubble baths, and celebrating all things love! I enjoy celebrating those around me by reminding them just how much they mean.

Quite often, that means making some of my favorite DIYs. For my husband, I make a Conditioning Beard Oil. For my friends, I make this sweet Vanilla Mint Lip Balm. And my boys get yummy treats like heart-shaped pancakes and yummy fruit parfaits!

This year, I wanted to make a sweet little gift for my son’s teachers. I struggle with making homemade DIYs for them because I never know what they will enjoy. Also, I don’t know their personal health history so I don’t like to use essential oils in those cases.

However, lotion bars are universal crowd-pleasers! They can be made into any shape or size and have a way of gliding over skin. I like to make mine with cocoa butter, so they often have a delicious chocolate aroma.

Making Chocolate Covered Rose Lotion Bars

These little lotion bars are beloved by all! They have a beautiful rose color and a lovely balance of soft oils and hard wax.

Beeswax is the base of this recipe. It gives the lotion bars a great hard texture with some good slip and shine.

Cocoa butter also adds hardness, as well as a lovely aroma and skin-nourishing goodness. I love using a mix of butters and liquid oils in my lotion bars because they both moisturize skin in different ways.

Hazelnut oil makes up the liquid oil portion of this recipe. It contains antioxidant tannins that make it slightly astringent.[1] It also soaks into the skin well without leaving an oily feeling. Lastly, I love the light nutty aroma of hazelnut oil.

Pink mica gives this rose lotion bar recipe a lovely color. Just a little bit lightens up the bars and gives a beautiful iridescent shine. If you really want a deep color, add red mica or a mix of red and purple.

Lastly, I added some Vanilla CO2 extract because I happened to have it on hand. You certainly could use vanilla oleoresin or even cocoa CO2 extract or leave it out altogether and enjoy the natural chocolate aroma from the unrefined cocoa butter.

Chocolate Covered Rose Lotion Bar Recipe

Equipment

Saucepan

Glass pyrex measuring cup

rose mold

Ingredients

Instructions

Begin making your rose lotion bar recipe by placing a small saucepan of water on low heat Measure beeswax into pyrex cup and place inside a saucepan Once the beeswax is fully melted, add cocoa butter and return to liquid Add in hazelnut oil and pink mica and stir well, allowing the mixture to return to liquid once more Remove from heat and measure in vanilla CO2 extract, if using Pour into molds and allow it to cool gently at room temperature For easier removal, place molds in the freezer for 20-30 minutes before removing.

Storage and packing ideas:

Store these chocolate covered rose lotion bars at room temperature in a cool, dry, and dark place. If your location tends to get above 75 degrees, store the lotion bars in the refrigerator.

Pack these lotion bars in a variety of ways! From organza bags to little boxes, they are small enough to fit in many cute containers. I will even pack them in recycled glass jars. However, my personal favorite is to wrap them in green cloth or tissue paper and pack them in cardboard boxes. The red and green just seem to “pop” together!

