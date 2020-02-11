Sustainability expert to top execs: ‘We’ve got to figure out new ways of doing things’

Category: Ripples Hits: 4<p>One of the world’s leading experts on corporate sustainability had a simple piece of advice for a crowd of global business leaders: To protect your business, you must protect nature.</p><div><p>Speaking at <a href="https://www.greenbiz.com/events/greenbiz-forum/phoenix/2020" target="_blank">GreenBiz 20</a>, an annual sustainable business conference, Helen Crowley highlighted the vital — but often unrecognized — link between the global supply chains and the destruction and exploitation of nature.</p></div><div><p>“We really need to look at where we are getting things from our forests, from our agriculture, from mining,” said Crowley, a <a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]48DEDC3F-C476-4945-8268-EF3EFBAA1AD5" href="https://www.conservation.org/about/fellowship-opportunities/lui-walton-innovators-fellowship">senior adviser on resilient supply chains</a> at Conservation International and currently on sabbatical from French luxury group Kering, where she leads the company’s sustainable sourcing efforts. “It all depends on functioning nature.” </p></div><div><p>“We’ve got to figure out new ways of doing things.” </p></div><div><p>The annual <a href="https://www.greenbiz.com/events/greenbiz-forum/phoenix/2020" target="_blank">GreenBiz 20</a> conference provides a platform for corporate and government leaders, NGOs and academic professionals around the world to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities for businesses to address climate change and biodiversity loss. </p></div><div><p>This year’s event occurred a few weeks after the release of <a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]83d9a2d1-c9b4-4388-be1a-ba0140482071" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/extreme-weather-climate-change-top-threats-facing-world-economy-report">Global Risks Report</a> by the World Economic Forum, which found that the top five risks to the global economy are all related to the environment — from extreme weather events to climate change to biodiversity loss. </p></div><div><p>And with <a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]83d9a2d1-c9b4-4388-be1a-ba0140482071" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/extreme-weather-climate-change-top-threats-facing-world-economy-report">economic and political polarization</a> set to increase in 2020, the onus on businesses and governments to step up as climate leaders and assume the shared risk of climate breakdown has never been more urgent. </p></div><div><p>Crowley offered the crowd a cost-effective, low-tech approach to protect nature and conserve biodiversity while simultaneously slowing climate breakdown: natural climate solutions. Any action that conserves, restores or improves the use or management of these ecosystems, increasing carbon storage or avoiding greenhouse gas emissions — such as reforestation or mangrove restoration — can be considered a “natural” climate solution. </p></div><div><p>“If we work on nature-based solutions, we can tackle these other things — there’s a real efficiency there,” Crowley said.</p></div><div><ul><li><b>Read more:</b> <a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]a27407f4-1f4c-45b0-b73c-8071dc49d2c1" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/what-are-natural-climate-solutions">What on Earth are ‘natural climate solutions’?</a></li></ul></div><div><p>During her keynote, Crowley extolled the potential of Kering’s “<a href="https://www.kering.com/en/news/32-leading-global-fashion-and-textile-companies-make-commitments-on-climate-biodiversity-and-oceans" target="_blank">Fashion Pact</a>,” an initiative supported by French President Emmanuel Macron to help some of the world’s most recognizable — and profitable — fashion brands, including Adidas and Prada, to help fashion brands map out a plan to cut carbon emissions, restore biodiversity in their supply chains and protect the world’s oceans.</p></div><div><p>To make this plan a reality, Crowley emphasized, corporations must turn these commitments into action. </p></div><div><p>“It is time to act … we are going to act in the right way because we haven’t got much time.”</p><p> </p></div><div><p><i style="font-size:inherit;">Kiley Price is a staff writer at Conservation International. Kiley Price is a staff writer at Conservation International. 