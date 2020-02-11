Why Aluminium Joinery is the safest choice for your windows

Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 21:32

Aluminium kitchen windows with leaded-glass Aluminium is the safest choice for your home because it offers strength, flexibility, and designs that cannot be matched by other window frames. The unique combination of these useful features has made aluminium a top choice for homeowners and constructors of large-scale projects. In simple words, your home will be much safer with aluminium window frames. Here's why: Why use aluminium frames to protect your home? To understand why aluminium is an excellent deterrent against theft, it's important to highlight how burglars sneak in a house and what time they chose. According to the New Zeland Police Department statistics, crimes against property constitute more than three-quarters of total crimes in New Zealand. It means that private homes are the prime targets of burglars. In fact, there were more than 51,000 incidents reported in 2019 for thefts in residential properties compared to only 17,000 thefts for commercial real estate. ...

