Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 09:01 Hits: 5

Fresh new shiny appliances for your kitchen are always exciting. They work smoothly, look modern and sleek, and add a touch of elegance to the kitchen. But these major appliances don’t come cheap, and typically aren’t something you want to replace on a regular basis. So, what happens if you’ve got a refrigerator that still gets the job done, but is far from new and fresh looking? Can you get it back to like new condition and not have it looking like an eyesore? Here are some simple tips you can do that breathe life back into that old refrigerator. It’s Time for a Deep Cleaning – Inside and Out The best place to start is of course with a deep cleaning, both inside and outside. This shouldn’t be a quick once over - we are talking a deep cleaning. You’d be amazed at just how much dirt, grime, spills, and stains can accumulate in the fridge over time, which start to smell and just look plain gross. To clean the fridge properly, you’re going ...

Read more https://www.411homerepair.com/diy/kitchen-bath/10832-Bringing-an-Old-Fridge-Back-to-Like-New-Condition-Top-Tips.html