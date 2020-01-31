Simple Tutorial for a Fresh DIY Eucalyptus Wreath

Articles

This simple tutorial yields a gorgeous, fresh eucalyptus wreath that you can dry for use year-round. It is also preserved naturally as it hangs and dries.

Eucalyptus Wreath

Like most moms, I love walking around Target. I find so many interesting products and pieces of home decor. Generally, I come out empty-handed because I am very budget-conscious. Plus, I am a minimalist at heart, so if I buy anything it must be a multipurpose item or one that will stand the test of time.

However, a few weeks ago, I spotted a gorgeous eucalyptus wreath! It was absolutely stunning with green and blue hues and a fresh, natural look. However, as I read more about it, I found that it was made with “preserved” eucalyptus.

I’m not really sure what was used to preserve it, but I can imagine it was likely a chemical solution. You can, however, preserve eucalyptus naturally at home with vegetable glycerin or by simply air drying.[1]

I chose to employ the drying method for my wreath.

Types of Eucalyptus

To start my DIY fresh eucalyptus wreath, I first had to figure out which type of eucalyptus to choose. The biggest factor that went into my decision was finding something that would look full and would fit my budget.

True blue eucalyptus is the classic shape, with a singular branch that has leaves growing on both sides to the top. Silver dollar eucalyptus has more rounded leaves, spaced out on longer branches.

For this DIY, I chose seeded eucalyptus. I love the beautiful long leaves, the variation of blues and greens, and also the fullness the eucalyptus seeds give. Plus, I was able to get two big bunches for just $35 on Etsy. This was enough to make one 18″ wreath and two nice sized swags.

How to Make A Eucalyptus Wreath

The process of making any wreath with fresh or dried is fairly simple. You start by cutting small segments of branches 6″-8″ in length. Secure the tightly, very tightly if using fresh, with string. Then, using florist wire, attach the bundle to the wreath frame.

Repeat this process, gradually working your way in the same direction around the wreath. Once you get to the last bundle, take care to hide all the string and florist wire. You may have to move a few things around to do this.

When using fresh eucalyptus, you will want your wreath to dry before hanging it up. A cool, dry, and dark place will work best for this. I laid my wreath on a baker’s rack to help the air pass through.

Equipment and Ingredients

1-2 large bunches of eucalyptus branches (I used seeded eucalyptus, but any variety will do)

String

Wire wreath frame or grapevine wreath frame

Florist wire

Scissors

Pliers (helpful when tying florist wire)

Instructions

Measure eucalyptus in sections about 6 to 8 inches in length. Secure tightly with string Place the bundle on a wreath frame and secure tightly with florist wire in two places Repeat until the wreath is fully covered by eucalyptus bundles Fill in spaces with extra eucalyptus, securing tightly with floral wire Lift up the wreath and inspect to see if anything else needs secure and do so accordingly If using fresh eucalyptus, allow it to dry on a flat surface where air can pass through. I used a baker’s rack for this, but you could also prop the wreath frame so that air can pass under the eucalyptus Dry for 4-5 days in a cool, dry, dark place Once fully dried, use wreath indoors taking care to place away from direct sunlight.

I absolutely love the green that this wreath adds to my home! It looks lovely resting atop our bookshelf in my office.

After making this you may be interested in making a lavender wreath!

